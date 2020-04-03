NASHVILLE (WSMV) - While VUMC continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the frontline employees are experiencing additional stressers in their personal lives.
To help alleviate the stress of possibly bringing the virus back to their families, the Medical Center is working with local hotels to provide nearby temporary housing for these employees.
All of the rooms will be within walking distance of the main campus and the rooms will be offered at a low co-pay per night for eligible employees.
The rooms will be set aside for VUMC employees primarily assigned to units with a high concentration of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Employees will be able to stay for as few as three days and as long as a week, but stays can be extended as needed.
For more information regarding hospitals units currently eligible, pricing and program rules, you are asked to visit the program web page here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.