NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center is looking to enroll patients recently diagnosed with COVID-19 in their Phase 2 study.
They're calling it "Operation Warp Speed" and it's an ACTIV-2 study, which stands for Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Inventions & Vaccines - a randomized, blind, controlled study.
"The first drug we are studying in this is given by intravenous infusion but down the road there will be pills that we plan to study in this as well," Dr. David W. Haas said.
Researchers want to see how effective the drug is at keeping people from becoming hospitalized with COVID-19 or preventing the illness from progressing.
The study is being conducted over a six-month long course, with the majority of visits happening in the first few weeks. Those participating in the study will also be compensated.
VUMC is one of 25 health centers nationwide working with this study to help treat those battling with COVID-19.
"The goal is to help prevent people with COVID from having to be admitted to the hospital or ultimately dying," Dr. Haas said.
Click here for information on how to enroll in the study.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.