NASHVILLE (WSMV) - With all of the rapidly changing needs surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Vanderbilt University Medical Center is working to increase their nurse labor pool during this time.
At this time, VUMC is seeking nurses, and referrals for nurses who would be willing to serve on a temporary basis during this time.
Nurses and other applicants will be aligned with their skill level and expertise and will undergo appropriate orientation before they begin.
The range of services needed can be provided by individuals ranging from licensed registered nurses to non-licensed students.
This will include nursing students without and RN license, nursing students with an RN license, and faculty with an RN license.
The length of service is unknown at this time, but individuals can plan to support their assigned clinical area for anywhere from 6 to 8 weeks with possibilities of permanent employment.
You can text the word NURSE to 26232 to connect with a recruiter today.
