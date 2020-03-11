NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A Vanderbilt University Medical Center healthcare provider has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
According to VUMC, the healthcare provider is recovering at home. The hospital issued the following statement.
“Today we learned that a VUMC healthcare provider has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is recovering at home. As the largest private employer of Middle Tennesseans, approaching 30,000 people, it was inevitable someone from VUMC would test positive. There are a small number of additional employees undergoing testing. We are continuing to work closely with State and Metro Health officials and are following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to keep our employees and the Middle Tennessee community well informed and safe.”
So far, there are nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Seven cases are in the Mid-State: two in Davidson County and five in Williamson County.
