NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The FDA gave the green light for emergency approval for expanded use of plasma to help treat coronavirus patients.
The President announced the news on the heels of the Republican National Convention happening tonight.
"This is a powerful therapy that transfuses very, very strong antibodies from the blood of recovered patients to help treat patients battling a current infection. It's had an incredible rate of success," said President Trump.
The process involves taking the antibodies of blood from recovered COVID-19 patients, then giving them to those battling the illness.
News4's Alexandria Adams asked a clinical trial researcher at Vanderbilt Medical University Center, Dr. Wesley Self, if this is the most effective resource we have right now to treat the virus.
His response: "We just don’t know that. there are some medicines that have shown effectiveness. A drug called 'remdesivir' is an antiviral drug that kills the virus in essence. Then, there’s a steroid medicine called dexamethasone., which decreases the swelling or inflammation in parts of the body."
Vanderbilt University Medical Center is conducting a $34-million nationwide study on the treatment.
"Last week we received good news, that this trial now will be done across the country so we can get to an answer faster," Dr. Self said. "Convalescent plasma also might be effective, but right now we’re in a state of collecting the information and the data to really understand If that’s true.”
More than 70,000 patients across the country have already been treated with antibodies.
