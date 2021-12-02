NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Vanderbilt University Medical Center is currently dealing with a shortage of O positive and O negative red blood cell units.
Experts said these shortages are expected to continue during the holiday season and they are asking Midstate residents to donate to help stop the ongoing national blood shortage.
“In any major trauma that injures solid organs (e.g., liver, spleen) or causes musculoskeletal damage such as the pelvis or the femur bones there is a need for large volume resuscitation with blood products,” Oscar Guillamondegui, MD, MPH, Chief, Division of Trauma and Surgical Critical Care said in a statement on Thursday.
The blood bank at VUMC is auditing every order of O positive and O negative red blood cells for appropriateness and canceling or limiting orders that don’t meet VUMC guidelines, among other measures.
“Although brain injury remains the No. 1 cause of death in the trauma population, the second leading cause is exsanguination (blood loss). Without blood products early in the management of our trauma patients, there is an increased risk of succumbing to injury by hemorrhagic shock,” Guillamondegui said.
People are being encouraged to donate at blood drives on VUMC’s 21st Avenue and One Hundred Oaks campuses. To signup and find out the schedule, click here.
“Everyone is a moment away from becoming a trauma patient, and it affects everyone equally. By donating blood, you have the opportunity to save a life and, it may even be your own,” Guillamondegui said.
