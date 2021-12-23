NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Vanderbilt University Medical Center employee was arrested after being seen at the hospital waving a gun in front of people.
According to an arrest affidavit, Gregory Thornton, 29, was upset about his cell phone missing at the hospital and began to wave a SSCY 9mm handgun around while attempting to search for it.
Other employees and witnesses called hospital police along with Metro Nashville police to contain the situation.
When police arrived, they were directed to a specific room where they found Thornton and began giving commands to show his hands to the officers, which he complied.
upon searching, Thornton had a waist pack draped over his shoulder where the gun was stored.
Thornton was taken into custody and charged with having a weapon while previously being charged with domestic violence, and having a weapon at posted meeting.
