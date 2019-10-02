GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Vice President Mike Pence is headed to middle Tennessee, to appear at a "Trade Works For America" event on Monday, alongside Governor Bill Lee.
VP Pence will be joined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, and Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on stage midday Monday.
The group will appear at Tyson's Goodlettsville location on Cartwright Street.
Pence will discuss the importance of passing the United States - Mexico - Canada Agreement, a replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement that currently remains in place.
All three countries have signed off on the new "USMCA" agreement, it will not be implemented until the completion of associated Trade Promotion Authority legislative procedures, including a Congressional vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.