Voting rights group stops in Nashville to push for national voter education, outreach campaign

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A voting rights group will join civil rights leaders during a stop in Nashville on Sunday afternoon to push for increased voter education and raise awareness about voter suppression.
A rally will be held as part of the nationwide Black Voters Matter's Freedom Ride for Voting Rights. The group is trying to do the following:
- increase support for voting rights legislation
- advocate for D.C. statehood
- build Black voting power making stops in key southern states to rally with partner organizations and concerned citizens and discuss the issues impacting their communities
The focus of Sunday’s event is to “educate voters and honor the life of late Freedom Rider Kwama Lillard.”
The rally at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Capitol Hill will be streamed on all News 4 digital platforms. The ceremony will be followed by a panel discussion with McKissack, Brown, and Cliff Albright. To learn more about the event and the group's mission, click here.
