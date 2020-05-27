NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville is creating a theme about the fight against COVID-19 and the Music City needs your help picking its fight song.
Starting Wednesday morning, an online competition is being held to find a song that "would help inspire and uplift Nashvillians as they navigate the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic."
The three finalists in the songwriting competition titled “Nashville Needs A Song” are:
- “Looking Up” Written by Jesse Labelle, Rob Crosby, and Jamie Moore
- “Times Like These” Written by Conner Sweet, Lance Carpenter, and Liz Hengber
- “We Will Survive" Written by Ryan Kinder and Justin Morgan
The finalists were chosen by the Nashville Songwriters Association International.
“Nashville has a rich history of both consoling and encouraging our neighbors far and wide during tumultuous times with the gift of music,” Cooper said in a statement on Wednesday. “Now, in our fight against the coronavirus, we could all use an anthem to help us build solidarity and inspire us in the ways that only music can. I look forward to casting my vote in the ‘fan favorite’ competition and invite all Nashvillians to listen to the finalists’ entries and make your selection online.”
The voting ends on Friday at 5 p.m. To cast your vote, click here.
