PIGEON FORGE, TENN. (WSMV) - Dollywood's Great Pumpkin LumiNights is working to defend its position as the industries best theme park Halloween event.
The event, presented by Covenant Health, is the current reigning USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice travel award winner for Best Theme Park Halloween Event, and you can help making it a winner for yet another year.
While attending Dollywood's Harvest Festival, you will see thousands of intricately-carved pumpkins throughout Timber Canyon, Wilderness Pass and upper Craftsman’s Valley areas.
Performers from a number of genres provide hundreds of performances throughout the festival, while visiting artisans display their talents for guests to see.
The festival runs from September 24 through October 30.
To vote in the contest, click here. Voting is open now until August 30.
