NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A special award is recognizing some of the extraordinary animals in our lives.
Voting is now open for the American Humane Hero Dog Awards.
It's an annual award, meant to honor dogs that have made an impact on us — whether it's saving lives on the battlefield, or just being a friend at the end of the day.
Some of the dogs in this year's voting are from right here in Middle Tennessee, like Kodiak from Columbia and George from Smyrna.
You can read all their stories and vote on your favorite by clicking here.
