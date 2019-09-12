NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Today is the runoff election day for Davidson County to decide Metro’s next mayor and members of council.
There are eight candidates trying to get on Metro Council, and of course two mayoral candidates you can vote for today.
Current Mayor David Briley and Council member John Cooper are your choices for mayor.
Briley is surprisingly an underdog in the race, unprecedented for an incumbent candidate in Nashville. No sitting mayor has lost a re-election bid in the Metro area. Briley tells News4 he believes Nashville is on the right track and has made progress on affordable housing, education, and teacher pay since he’s been in office.
His challenger, Cooper, says he believes Nashville is headed in the wrong direction and he wants to change things in town if he’s elected mayor.
Polls open at 7 a.m. across Davidson County.
To find your polling place, use the interactive map below. App users, click here.
