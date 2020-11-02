NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - News4 spoke with voters ahead of Election Day to find out if they're feeling stressed.
"I'm stressed about people not accepting the outcome," Margaret Ward, a voter said.
News4 heard that concern from other voters too on Monday.
"Any sort of unrest after. Sort of either side winning and the other side not really accepting it," Cole Hickerson, a voter said.
"Whoever loses, I don't want any violence or anything, any anger, more anger that's already happening," Simone Taylor, another voter said.
The results and whether every vote will be counted is top of mind for many. News4 got some insight from Professor Craig Smith at Vanderbilt University.
"I am seeing and hearing that the stress is incredibly high," Smith said.
Smith specializes in psychology and human development.
"I would say that a lot of people view this as kind of a cultural war," Smith said.
For some, they're not stressed at all.
"I am confident with who I am voting for and I hope that person wins and if not, I'll do my best to support whoever does win," Joanne Mann, a voter said.
Others are preparing for the results to take some time.
"I'm not really expecting to know tomorrow, but I'll be watching anyway," Hickerson said.
Smith spoke with News4 about three ways you can de-stress from the election. They include taking a breather, realizing no matter the outcome that life will go on, and self-care.
