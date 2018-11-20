The future of the historic Monroe Harding campus could be decided Tuesday night.
The council's set to vote on whether a new subdivision will take over its 20-acres. The area has long been home to the Monroe Harding foster care non-profit. While the Monroe Harding board has been looking to sell the property on Glendale Lane, some neighbors are fighting the current proposal. That proposal would put at least 31 luxury homes on the space.
"There's sadness this property is going away in its present form," said neighbor Kathleen Ervin. "We've never been against the development of the property. What we're looking for is language that protects the trees, the flood plain and new language that protects the historic building."
That building has been on the site since the 1930s. It is not on the registry of historic places.
Councilman Russ Pulley said he's worked with neighbors to come up with a proposal amendment that would include fewer homes, more trees and storm water improvements. The amendment also said if the building's demolished the Historical Commission can document the site and salvage materials.
With Monroe Harding moving, board member John Bryant told News 4 in a statement:
"It is important to remember that Monroe Harding did not initiate the specific plan legislation, Monroe Harding didn’t ask for the specific plan legislation, and Monroe Harding did not need the SP to allow residential development on the property. The property has been zoned for residential development (R20) since the 1970s. The specific plan legislation reflects a compromise developed over the course of many months by Councilman Pulley with extensive neighborhood input. The SP allows the development of single family residences in a neighborhood full of single family residences. The SP also imposes development conditions that would not otherwise be required by the Metro Code. Specifically, the tree preservation and stormwater management requirements are well above and beyond Metro Code requirements.
Monroe Harding needs to sell this property to continue its 125-year mission of helping children and families. We’ve been at this process for over a year and seek finality. If the Metro Council wants to preserve the development conditions Councilman Pulley worked very hard to get for the benefit of the neighborhood, it should approve the specific plan legislation tonight."
Some neighbors including Ervin prefer a different proposal for the site by architect Ben Page. This proposal saves the building. Page told News 4 his proposal also saves the majority of the trees and would create a more intimate, community-based neighborhood than the current proposal.
"We believe it adds tremendous value to the building that will help Monroe Harding," said Ervin. "We will continue to fight for the rights of all historic buildings in Nashville until we have language that protects them."
Councilman Pulley said he can't make a developer save the building on the campus. For that reason, he doesn't want to see the vote deferred.
Ervin is a member of the newly established Historic Glendale and Browns Creek Neighborhood Association. The group has brought in attorney Jason Holleman to represent them in matters involving metro officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.