Many thought the fate of scooters would dominate the debate at Tuesday's Metro Council meeting, but it was Airbnb regulations in neighborhoods.

Council members planned on voting on the second reading of Council Member Burkley Allen's proposal that would limit where non-owner occupied short-term rentals could go.

Metro Council proposes change to short-term rental regulations Metro Council is taking another swing at limiting the impact of short-term rentals in Nashville neighborhoods.

Allen deferred the vote for one meeting after hearing several concerns.

In the proposal, those who already have non-owner occupied short-term rentals in neighborhoods can stay. Projects already approved and in construction will also be grandfathered in.

People against the bill said it would've hurt their investments. Those for it said it will protect their neighborhoods.

When the bill is brought back up for a second reading, it will need to pass that and a third reading before it goes into effect.