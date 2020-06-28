NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Volunteers went door-to-door Saturday helping people impacted by the March tornado.
Volunteers visited neighborhoods in East Nashville, North Nashville and Donelson. While the tornado may have happened months ago, volunteers say many people are still feeling the impacts of it today.
"We know we need opportunities to both heal, but then connect community members to resources, and that's at the core of what our coalition has been trying to put forth," said Jamel Campbell-Gooch of the North Nashville Tornado Relief Coalition.
The March 3 tornadoes are estimated to have caused $1.5 billion in damage to the Nashville area alone.
