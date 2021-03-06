NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It's been a year since the March 2020 tornadoes. However, many areas in Nashville are still recovering from the deadly storms.
On Saturday morning, Project Connect Nashville teamed up with the historic First Community Church and Hope Church to recognize the volunteers who stepped up after the tornadoes.
"All are welcome at this event. We invite the city of Nashville to come together to honor volunteers and remember the people impacted by the tornadoes," Ella Clay, senior pastor at Historic First Community Church and the program manager at PCN's North Nashville location, said in a statement on Saturday.
They also looked at the problems many still face today. They did some volunteer work in the North Nashville area.
"It's awesome to have all these neighbors. These volunteers are coming from all over the place. They don't live in the neighborhood. They're from all the city and out of the city," volunteer Lonnie Jennings said.
To learn more about Project Connect Nashville, click here.
"We were overwhelmed with the support from the Nashville community and from the local church in the aftermath of the tornadoes. Volunteers showed up ready to begin work immediately after the storm. We appreciate the opportunity to recognize both the people impacted by the tornadoes and the volunteers who showed up to minister to the victims in tangible ways," Michelle Murdock, co-founder of Project Connect Nashville said in a statement on Saturday.
