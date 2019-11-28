NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - More than 100 volunteers spent part of their day delivering a Turkey dinner to those who needed a helping hand.
The Non-Profit Agency 50 Forward provided the Turkey and all the fixings, the Volunteers proved the wheels for the meals.
Volunteers wrapped up 500 meals with all the trimmings and drove them to the elderly or disabled who can't get out on their own.
The non profit group 50 Forward has been doing this on Thanksgiving Day for 50 years. This is also a family tradition for many of the volunteers; one family has been volunteering for 12 years now.
The action puts thanks-giving in action, all with a party feel to it.
