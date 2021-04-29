NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hands on Nashville is looking for more hands to help with a flood relief project this weekend.
“With the flood, the water rushes in and the water rushes out. It leaves behind damage, but it’s not easily seen,” Lori Shinton, Hands on Nashville CEO said.
Unseen damage has made it hard for the organization to find more volunteers. But an upcoming project this Saturday could be the perfect time for new faces.
“We are doing a few homes and we need several volunteers on Saturday to come out and help us. They are being led by people that know how to do this,” said Shinton.
In the long run, the organization is also hoping to find volunteers for long-term recovery projects.
For more information, click here.
