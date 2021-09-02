WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) – As crews continue the clean-up after deadly flooding in Waverly, city officials said volunteers are needed to help with the recovery efforts.
On Thursday, U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn visited Waverly and spoke with city officials while surveying the area. On Friday morning, First Lady Maria Lee will be in Waverly, talking with first responders and volunteers.
Anyone interested in volunteering is to call
931-888 8011 or 931-888 8012. People can signup individually or as a group. More Information Point of distribution in Humphreys County providing commodities such as canned and cooked food, water, cleaning supplies, and toiletries: National Guard Armory located on Highway 70 West. Hours are noon – 5pm. Homeowners can request temporary electric service by having their electrician contact Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative. A Lost & Found center has been set up in the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office for personal items found in the flood like wallets, identification, etc. 112 Thompson Street, Waverly. Help lines for flood survivors to request clean up assistance: 615-338-7404 and 202-316-7628. The Waverly Church of Christ is providing meals to the public three times a day: 8-10am, 12-2pm, 5-6pm. Applications for flood relief funding are available at Waverly City Hall, Apex Bank in Waverly, and through United Way at the Waverly Church of Christ. These funds are available to residents throughout the county that have been affected by the flood. The Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation is working with residents on a location to dispose of hazardous waste. T-Mobile officials will be heading out free cell phones to residents at the National Guard Armory on Friday starting at 1:30 p.m. Agency Services FEMA, SBA and Red Cross representatives are set up at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 109 N Street in Waverly. FEMA hours are Monday-Saturday 7:00am - 7:00pm, Sunday 12:00 – 7:00pm. SBA hours are 8:00am – 4:30pm, Monday-Friday. The Humphreys County Health Department will have service trailers next to Three Rivers Hospital at the vacant nursing home starting Monday, August 30, 8:00am – 4:30pm. Tetanus and Hepatitis A vaccinations will be available to those who were exposed to flood waters. COVID testing and vaccines are also available.
Monetary Donations Accepted First Federal Bank in Waverly through the Humphreys Homeless Fund, City of Waverly Flood Relief Fund Waverly Elementary School Fund (for teachers). Checks may be mailed to First Federal Bank, 122 W. Main Street, Waverly, TN 37185. Through Venmo: Waverly Relief Fund
