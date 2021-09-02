Michael Phillips shared this time-lapse video of the flooding in Waverly.

WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) – As crews continue the clean-up after deadly flooding in Waverly, city officials said volunteers are needed to help with the recovery efforts.

On Thursday, U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn visited Waverly and spoke with city officials while surveying the area. On Friday morning, First Lady Maria Lee will be in Waverly, talking with first responders and volunteers.

Anyone interested in volunteering is to call 931-888 8011 or 931-888 8012. People can signup individually or as a group. 

