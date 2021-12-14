KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN (WSMV) - Tornado damage cleanup continued for many counties, including Cheatham County as volunteers met up on Tuesday morning.
Many residents in Kingston Springs are now picking the pieces of their lives. They shared what the proceeds have been like folks dealing with the destruction.
Devastating and overwhelming were just some of the emotions people told News 4 they were feeling on Tuesday.
"The house lifted, and it dropped with an incredible thrust," Glorida Leyda, of Cheatham County, said. "We have a little over 2 acres of land. And as you can see there's a lot of debris that's spewed all over this property. And um, we were just advised by Cheatham County, they just um came by and said 'You have to clean all of this up! This is your responsibility to clean up all of this sheet metal and such, and we were like what!'"
That's right, it's the homeowner's responsibility to clean up after something like this. And that's where you come in. Volunteers are needed. Especially if you have heavy machinery like saws, gas for generators, or anything that could help remove some damage.
Volunteers are meeting at Highway 70 at the Harpeth River. People can donate food, snacks, and drinks to The Land on Highway 70. They can also donate gift cards, money, and non-perishable to The Ark.
