NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Hands On Nashville is in need of volunteers to help clean-up small debris from the March 3 tornado.
The organization says the clean-up projects will take place in North Nashville, East Nashville, and possibly South Nashville.
The projects will take place on Wednesday, June 24th, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m.
Most of the volunteers will be assigned for cleaning and hauling the debris, but you may bring your own chainsaw if you have it and wish to help out cutting.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks will be mandatory for this project. Masks, gloves, and safety glasses will be provided if needed.
Officials say the debris is also from the May 4 storm that left more than 130,000 NES customers without power.
Click here for more information and the sign-up.
