NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is looking for volunteers for the event in August.
The following positions are need for the inaugural race that will take place Aug. 6-8:
- Race Day Ambassador: The Race Day Ambassador team will be responsible for providing directions, information and other assistance to fans attending the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.
- Hospitality: Hospitality volunteers will assist patrons in different hospitality areas located throughout the event. These volunteers will assist with check-in, wrist-banding (as needed) and other duties as needed.
- Hotel Ambassador: Hotel ambassadors will oversee all of the information tables at certain downtown hotels associated with the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. These individuals will make sure volunteers show up for their shift and that they have all the necessary materials at their tables.
The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is the first INDYCAR street course in eight years. The event will feature a three-day festival with "live music performances, chef-curated food experiences, and additional entertainment opportunities for racing fans."
For more information on volunteering, click here.
