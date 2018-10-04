LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Tennesseans are pulling out their sewing machines to honor the lives of lost infants.
Volunteers in Lebanon helped make “angel gowns,” handmade baby gowns given to grieving families who have lost infants.
“I actually had a stillborn baby,” said Shelly Barnes of UT. “[I] had been looking for something for us to do to honor her memory [and] help with the grieving process. This was the perfect fit.”
An “Angel Gown Sewing Party” was held Oct. 3 in honor of October being Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.
“In such a sad time of sorrow, it’s good to know people have thought about you, even though they don’t know who you are,” said Barnes.
