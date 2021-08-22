McEWEN, TN (WSMV) – Donations were pouring in from clothes to water at McEwen High School.

According to Sheriff Chris Davis, catastrophic flooding in Humphreys County left 21 people dead, and at least 26 people are still missing, according to the Waverly Department of Public Safety.

Tons of supplies came in to help those impacted by the flooding. People from Davidson, Montgomery, and Dickson counties dropped water, diapers, cleaning supplies, clothes. They are doing what they can to help those 13 miles away in Waverly as they clean up from Saturday’s deadly storms.

In Waverly, Gilbert Conyers said he is doing his part, helping with cleanup, and supporting his neighbors.

“Why sit at home. You help somebody out,” Conyers said. “Cause one of these days, I might need help one of these days.”

Saturday’s deadly flood in Humphrey’s County lifted pavement off the ground, the power of the water moved a storage shed to a nearby creek.

In nearby McEwen, car after car showed up and dropped off supplies at McEwen High School. They’re also working with law enforcement and local shelters to find the missing.

“We’ve had several calls this morning. People reporting into us that they have found some of the people that we had on the list. So praise God,” Kristi Brown, who is the Coordinated School Health and Safety Supervisor, Humphrey’s County Department of Education, said. “We’ve been very fortunate and we hope that continues throughout the day.”

Tanya Soule was volunteering at the McEwen High School and said it’s the least she could do to assist those overwhelmed by the tragedy.

“You know McEwen is a small town, but we’re big and mighty and we come together when we have to,” Soule said.

Mother nature’s fury may’ve taken lives too soon, but it didn’t break the bonds that tie neighbors to each other. Emergency officials have reopened the reunification center at McEwen High School and it will reopen on Monday at 7 a.m. The mission of the center is to help loved ones get information from those searching.