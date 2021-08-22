McEWEN, TN (WSMV) – Donations were pouring in from clothes to water at McEwen High School.
According to Sheriff Chris Davis, catastrophic flooding in Humphreys County left 21 people dead, and at least 26 people are still missing, according to the Waverly Department of Public Safety.
Tons of supplies came in to help those impacted by the flooding. People from Davidson, Montgomery, and Dickson counties dropped water, diapers, cleaning supplies, clothes. They are doing what they can to help those 13 miles away in Waverly as they clean up from Saturday’s deadly storms.
Humphreys County first responders have released a list of names of people who have been reported missing after Saturday’s deadly floods.
“We’ve had several calls this morning. People reporting into us that they have found some of the people that we had on the list. So praise God,” Kristi Brown, who is the Coordinated School Health and Safety Supervisor, Humphrey’s County Department of Education, said. “We’ve been very fortunate and we hope that continues throughout the day.”
Tanya Soule was volunteering at the McEwen High School and said it’s the least she could do to assist those overwhelmed by the tragedy.
“You know McEwen is a small town, but we’re big and mighty and we come together when we have to,” Soule said.
A mobile home and a truck trailer sit near a creek Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, after they were washed away by flood waters the day before in McEwen, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
A truck and a car sit in a creek Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, after they were washed away the day before in McEwen, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Michael Pate watches as a road is repaired Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in McEwen, Tenn. Pate repaired the road Saturday after heavy rain washed part of it away, but the road was damaged again when more rain fell Saturday night. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
A road is repaired Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in McEwen, Tenn. The road was repaired Saturday after heavy rain washed part of it away, but the road was damaged again when more rain fell Saturday night. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
A mobile home and a truck trailer sit near a creek Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, after they were washed away by flood waters the day before in McEwen, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
John Curtis, co-owner of Waverly Cash Saver grocery store, walks through his damaged store Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. Curtis' store is the only grocery store in town. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
John Curtis, co-owner of Waverly Cash Saver grocery store, walks through his damaged store Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. Curtis' store is the only grocery store in town. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Teresa Browning sits on her front step with her parakeet, Toby, after going through her flooded apartment Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
John Curtis, co-owner of Waverly Cash Saver grocery store, stands by a wall with flood water marks in his damaged store Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. Curtis' store is the only grocery store in town. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Carson Hollifield, manager of the produce department at the Waverly Cash Saver grocery store, walks past the store owner's office structure in the grocery Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Hollifield climbed up on the office structure Saturday to escape flood waters that destroyed the store. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Kansas Klein, standing at right in the doorway, talks outside of his destroyed Bella Blak Pizzeria restaurant, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
A mobile home and a truck trailer sit near a creek Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, after they were washed away by flood waters the day before in McEwen, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Tennessee Flooding
A truck and a car sit in a creek Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, after they were washed away the day before in McEwen, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Tennessee Flooding
Michael Pate watches as a road is repaired Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in McEwen, Tenn. Pate repaired the road Saturday after heavy rain washed part of it away, but the road was damaged again when more rain fell Saturday night. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Tennessee Flooding
A road is repaired Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in McEwen, Tenn. The road was repaired Saturday after heavy rain washed part of it away, but the road was damaged again when more rain fell Saturday night. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Tennessee Flooding
A mobile home and a truck trailer sit near a creek Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, after they were washed away by flood waters the day before in McEwen, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Tennessee Flooding
John Curtis, co-owner of Waverly Cash Saver grocery store, walks through his damaged store Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. Curtis' store is the only grocery store in town. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Tennessee Flooding
John Curtis, co-owner of Waverly Cash Saver grocery store, walks through his damaged store Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. Curtis' store is the only grocery store in town. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Tennessee Flooding
Teresa Browning sits on her front step with her parakeet, Toby, after going through her flooded apartment Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Tennessee Flooding
John Curtis, co-owner of Waverly Cash Saver grocery store, stands by a wall with flood water marks in his damaged store Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. Curtis' store is the only grocery store in town. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Tennessee Flooding
Carson Hollifield, manager of the produce department at the Waverly Cash Saver grocery store, walks past the store owner's office structure in the grocery Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Hollifield climbed up on the office structure Saturday to escape flood waters that destroyed the store. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Tennessee Flooding
Kansas Klein, standing at right in the doorway, talks outside of his destroyed Bella Blak Pizzeria restaurant, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Waverly 1.jpg
Waverly 2.jpg
Waverly 3.jpg
Waverly 4.jpg
Waverly 5.jpg
Waverly 6.jpg
Waverly 7.jpg
Waverly 8.jpg
Waverly 9.jpg
Waverly 10.jpg
Waverly 11.jpg
Waverly 12.jpg
Waverly 13.jpg
Waverly 14.jpg
Waverly 15.jpg
Waverly 16.jpg
Mother nature’s fury may’ve taken lives too soon, but it didn’t break the bonds that tie neighbors to each other. Emergency officials have reopened the reunification center at McEwen High School and it will reopen on Monday at 7 a.m. The mission of the center is to help loved ones get information from those searching.
American Red Cross disaster responders from across Tennessee are beginning to provide shelter, relief items and comfort for people impacted by floods in Hickman, Humphreys and Dickson counties early Saturday morning.
WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.