NASHVILLE- A Nashville non-profit is helping victims who are still having to clean up after last week's flood. Hands On Nashville volunteers spent the day canvassing several impacted neighborhoods.
Each yard on Elysian Fields Road in South Nashville had piles of debris, household, appliances, and belonging. One of the homes ravished by flood waters was Maria Belltran.
“My husband literally opened the door and started crying. We opened the door and all you see is mud. From one end of the house to the other,” said Belltran as she recalled what happened last week.
“Our refrigerator, our stove I mean what you can think of in a normal home and everything is gone,” said Belltran.
She showed News 4 crew inside of her home. All of the floors had to be ripped out and parts of the wall removed after more than five inches of water creeped inside. She was thankful she and her family were able to get out in time.
Her home was one of the many houses on Elysian Fields Road where hundreds of hands on Nashville volunteers spent hours Saturday helping with recovery.
“That's what we come together for is to help those that can’t recover on their own, help them get the resources so that they can recover,” said Lori Shinton, President & CEO of Hands on Nashville.
Maria’s front lawn had tons of pieces of wood and sheetrock. She says she grateful for all of the helping hands inside of her home
“I’ve had organizations just walk through every day talk to me and I break down but hey we’re alive we’re alive like my husband says that’s what counts…we got out alive,” said Belltran.
One Elysian Fields Road neighbor left a message of hope telling other neighbors that they will get through this and ensuring them that everything will be okay.
Belltran told crews that this recovery process will be a long one as she waits to hear back from her insurance company.
Hands On Nashville completed phase one of the clean-up initiative and they will have several more in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.