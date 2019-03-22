There will be roller hockey on Saturday at Veterans Park after flooding last month.
The park clean-up became a community cause, with the Hendersonville Fire Department getting a lot of the credit.
The clean-up began when the rain stopped falling. For weeks firefighters and volunteers worked to get the roller hockey rink up and running, or skating, again.
The fire department was at the park on Friday, rolling up hoses now that the clean-up is mostly done.
Capt. Steve Burnett did his part with the brook to make the rink sparkle.
On Saturday the rink will be used for tryouts.
“Oh my gosh, this place was flooded. That whole side had to be torn down,” said Burnett. “I never thought we’d be done with it this fast, but it was just everybody working together.”
The recent floods made the area a muddy mess, but you would never know it on Friday. That bright blue rink no longer co-mingles with mud.
The clean-up was a three cheers for Hendersonville moment. People came with boots and gloves ready to work.
“Volunteers, fire, everybody did a good job getting the place back to order,” said Burnett.
Mary’s Magical Place, the playground next door to the rink, is still off limits and locked after flood damage.
No one thought it was possible, but there will be hockey on Saturday.
