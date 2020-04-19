Volunteers flew COVID-19 tests to Nashville labs in the middle of the pandemic.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hundreds of patients are one step closer to getting their COVID-19 results thanks to volunteer pilots. 

Volunteer pilots with Angel Flight flew in tests from Georgia and North Carolina to Nashville labs Saturday. This ensures patients waiting for their results will get them back in just a matter of hours. 

"I'm just a pilot that's going to make a different," said volunteer pilot Darrell Freeman. "I have the resources to do it. I think what we have is only justified by what we share. So, if this plane were sitting today and there was somebody that needed their test results back from Macon [Georgia] and I didn't do it, I'd feel really, really, really bad."

Pilots also brought some tests to Charlotte this week. The pilots are also using their own planes to get the specimens to and from labs. 

 

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

