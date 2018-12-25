Dozens of volunteers spent Christmas morning delivering warm meals and smiles to homebound senior citizens in Middle Tennessee.
It's through a nonprofit called FiftyForward that has a Meals on Wheels program.
"We're just delighted to do this. It's a great thing to do on Christmas morning. Puts you in the Christmas spirit,” Stewart Evers, a volunteer said.
Volunteers heard the sound of Christmas cheer as they took off to start their deliveries.
Executive Director of FiftyForward Janet Jernigan said today goes beyond providing a meal.
"So many people now that we're working with are very isolated and our volunteer today will probably be the only person that they see on Christmas day,” Jernigan said.
Volunteers prepared around 500 meals ahead of Christmas. Each will deliver between five and six meals.
They include turkey, stuffing, green beans, and sweet potatoes.
"It's important to give. Always,” Jocelyn Briddell, another volunteer said.
Briddell and her daughter were happy to give their time.
Helping the meals on wheels program has been a tradition for them for almost six years.
"That's what mothers and daughters do. We do things that we find are very special on a special day, which in this case is Christmas. We get to spend time together, which is a good thing,” Briddell said.
It’s a good thing that provides good feelings for everyone involved.
This Christmas also marks the last day of service for FiftyForward's executive director. She was with the organization for nearly 30 years.
"Certainly a very nostalgic experience. I keep thinking back to our first Christmas meals delivery. I was here for the very first one we ever did. It was nine degrees,” Jernigan said.
During her time as executive director, new centers and programs were added.
She said the organization is helping a growing need. Jernigan called the nonprofit innovative in addressing that need.
"Well, it's very rewarding. You see the impact of what you do along with other people and it's just really enjoyable working with people who have the same kind of focus,” Jernigan said.
Jernigan said the organization will be left in good hands with the next executive director. Jernigan spent more than 50 years working in the Nashville nonprofit community.
