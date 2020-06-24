NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Volunteers were out in full force on Wednesday to help clean-up small debris from the March 3 tornado.
Hands On Nashville had clean-up projects take place on Wednesday in North Nashville, East Nashville, and possibly South Nashville.
Most of the volunteers were assigned for cleaning and hauling the debris.
Hands On Nashville Disaster Response Coordinator Ben Pinon said the neighborhoods affected by severe weather are finally get much needed help.
"When the tornado happened, at least there were a couple of weeks when people could come out and help," Pinon said. "But the storm in May, we were on lockdown."
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks were mandatory for this project. Masks, gloves, and safety glasses were provided, if needed.
"I didn’t have anything scheduled this morning. So I said I’ll get up and get out, and do something to help," Will Roche said.
Roche works in the entertainment industry building stage sets for music venues, but with no work out there, he’s using his skills for clean work
"Not a lot going on in the entertainment industry, this gets you out of the bed," Roche said. "It gets you sweating, get the heart rate up, and do some good for the community."
These volunteers worked on five homes on Wednesday. Hands On Nashville said there is a huge back log of clean up projects.
Officials said the debris is also from the May 4 storm that left more than 130,000 NES customers without power.
