COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Volunteer State Community College's Cookeville Higher Education Campus is warning students and staff about an attempted abduction of a student.
According to a post on Facebook, a female student reported to campus police on Tuesday night that just before 9 p.m. a white male in his 40's approached her and followed her. The man asked her to go to a party with him and she said no, just before he tried to grab her. He then fled into the woods near the campus parking lot.
If you have any information that may help investigators locate or identify the man, call the Vol Stater Gallatin Campus Police Department at 615-230-3595 or Vol State Cookeville Campus Police Department at 931-520-4616.
