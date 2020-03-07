NASHVILLE (WSMV) - While you are out helping your community following the tornadoes, remember to always make room for first responders coming to the areas to assist.
The Nashville Office of Emergency Management in partnership with Metro Nashville Police and Metro Nashville Public Schools is launching a park-and-ride service for tornado recovery volunteers to help them reach the areas of greatest need in North Nashville and East Nashville.
Tornado recovery volunteers should plan to park at Nissan Stadium located at 1 Titans Way, Nashville, TN 37213 in lot "R" of the stadium.
Shuttles will transport tornado recovery volunteers from Lot “R” to the areas of greatest need beginning at 9:00 am and shuttles will run continuously until 6:00 pm.
Shuttles will drop off tornado recovery volunteers at the following locations:
North Nashville:
21st Avenue North and Scovel Street
14th Avenue North and Cockrill Street
East Nashville:
Fatherland Street and 11th Street
16th Street and Russell Street.
Volunteers working with Hands on Nashville should continue to use parking lots G, M, A, B and D.
Due to the debris in areas of Nashville, private vehicles will not be allowed to access certain neighborhoods.
Shuttles will transport volunteers into these areas that are inaccessible to the general public.
The number of private vehicles in the most impacted areas of the city has hampered entry for large commercial vehicles including Metro Nashville Public Works trucks, Metro Nashville Water Services crews and NES repair trucks.
Motorists should look for electronic message boards as they approach Nissan Stadium for directions to parking lot “R”.
Donelson/Hermitage:
Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church-Hermitage Campus.
4004 Lebanon Pike
Hermitage, TN 37076
The number of private vehicles in the most impacted areas of Donelson/Hermitage has hampered entry for large commercial vehicles including Metro Nashville Public Works trucks, Metro Nashville Water Services crews and NES repair trucks.
For additional information, residents can use hubNashville by calling 311, downloading the hubNashville app, or visiting hub.nashville.gov.
