CROSSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The former treasure of a volunteer fire department in Cumberland County is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars.
James Botbyl, the former treasurer of the Fairfield Glade Volunteer Fire Department, was arrested and convicted in the case.
The investigation showed Botbyl wrote 64 checks to his personal account totaling just over $300,000.
Botbyl pleaded guilty in June.
