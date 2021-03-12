NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Vols will face Florida in the Quarter Finals of the SEC Tournament.
When asked if they think they are ready to face Florida TU Basketball Head Coach, Rick Barnes said, "I like to think that we're ready for it. I do."
I know our guys have given us everything they have. Like I said, we've seen different styles in the league, different ways that people play. But right now I don't think anyone can show us something that we aren't ready for. - TU Basketball Head Coach Rick Barnes
The Vols have their work cut out for them after the Gators narrowly defeated Vanderbilt last night 69-63.
Vanderbilt put up a fight with Scotty Pippen Junior putting up a game-high 23 points. The Commodores briefly took the lead in the final moments of the game before their hard-fought season came to an end.
The Vols need to secure three more wins if they want to secure the SEC title. TU has not won three games in a row since January. Their game against Florida is today at 1:30 PM.
