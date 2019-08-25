KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Vols sophomore cornerback Bryce Thompson was arrested Saturday night for domestic violence, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.
Officers responded to the domestic violence incident around 8:30 p.m. at Stokley Hall on the university's campus.
Thompson and a woman were in a verbal argument. According to an arrest report, Thompson was overheard threatening to slap the woman, and another witness said Thompson said he would "shoot up the school."
Thompson was released from jail overnight.
Thompson is considered one of the top players on the Vols. As a freshman, he made 10 starts last season and made the SEC All-Freshman team.
