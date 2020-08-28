KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Volunteers football program canceled Friday’s practice after “a few” positive COVID-19 tests.
According to our sister station WBIR, head coach Jeremy Pruitt said the team canceled practice in order to take extra precautions and that the exposure is under control.
"As you guys know we continue to constantly test within our program, we have really had very good results the entire time, with the exception of when I gave them 8 days off for the fourth of July," Pruitt said.
According to Pruitt, the team also wanted to take the time to trace where the cases originated, adding he wanted to make sure people are not being exposed within the Vols’ building.
Pruitt said he’s not worried about canceling practice on Friday and its potential impact on the season.
"We retested everyone this morning to see where we're at," Coach Pruitt said. "Our number one priority here is to be able to protect everybody associated with our program and that's what we're going to continue to do and as we get the results back we'll see exactly where we're at and we'll start practice up accordingly."
