CHATTANOOGA, TN (WSMV) – Volkswagen Chattanooga has announced it will suspend production for one week beginning Saturday, March 21 with current plans to resume operations on Sunday, March 29.
Volkswagen will conduct additional sanitation and cleaning procedures throughout the factory to ensure the safety and health of its employees. Volkswagen will also use this time to assess future production plans and market developments.
Volkswagen will offer full pay to all employees during the shutdown. Employees able to telework, such as office staff, will do so. All employees are asked to self-quarantine and practice social distancing as directed by the CDC. Volkswagen continues to monitor the situation, take any additional steps as they become necessary and communicate updates once they are available.
The health and safety of Volkswagen’s employees remains the highest priority for the company. The company has taken the following precautionary steps in recent weeks:
- Implementing heightened sanitization and cleaning procedures throughout the factory as well as on our transportation shuttles
- Installing sanitation areas in high-traffic zones of the plant
- Provided all production, maintenance and production support staff with paid time off March 16 to plan and assess childcare needs in response to school closures
- Postponing all events at the Volkswagen Academy and Conference Center
- Implementing social distancing procedures in business-critical trainings, and postponing all non-critical training and classroom activities
- Closing general access to our onsite fitness center, and postponing all volunteer exercise classes
- Keeping doors open as much as possible to limit contact
- Limiting visitors to business-critical, and conducting safety screening questionnaires
- Prohibiting all business-related travel, domestic and international
- Sharing healthy best practices from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) via internal communications channels
- Providing daily updates to all employees regarding our activities
