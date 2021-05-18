NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Volunteer State Community Colleges are no longer requiring masks for students who are vaccinated.
Those who are not vaccinated and anyone considered to be at high risk is still encouraged to wear masks while on campus.
Vol State is returning to in-person instruction for its more than 100 campuses and will bring in-person events back to the school in the fall.
After a year of predominately distance education, campuses continue to expand their online course delivery, adding Zoom online classes as part of their regular offerings.
Mask mandates may be a thing of the past for Nashville, but Metro Nashville schools said its mask mandate is staying in place.
The college ensured that it continues to follow the CDC's guidelines to keep its students, faculty, and staff safe.
