NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Safety Office and The Tennessee Titans are partnering up with Mike Keith to remind Tennesseans to drive sober the weekend of the big game.
“We encourage football fans to enjoy the game this weekend,” Keith says. “Remember, it’s never safe to drink and drive. Always find a sober ride home. It’s the right thing to do.”
Last year in Tennessee, there were fifty-nine drunk driving crashes the weekend of the big game.
In 2019, there were fifty-five.
“If your Super Bowl celebration involves alcohol, plan for a sober ride home,” THSO Director Buddy Lewis said. “If you drink and drive, you can lose your license, your freedom, your life, or the life of someone else. Don’t take the risk. Never drink and drive.”
The Tennessee Highway Safety Office shared these tips to remember before heading out:
- Host Pointers for the Win
Never Drive Drunk
- If you’re hosting a small gathering for this year’s Super Bowl, prepare plenty of snacks and nonalcoholic beverages for your guests and the designated drivers. Don’t forget to include the hand sanitizer and some disposable masks! Do not serve alcohol to minors. If an underage person drinks and drives, the person who provided the alcohol can be held liable for any damage, injury, or death caused by the underage driver. In fact, you could face jail time if you host a gathering where alcohol is served to people under the age of 21.
- Whether you’re attending a socially distanced gathering, hosting one, or going out to the bar, keep safety at the forefront of your night. When it’s time to leave, make sure your designated driver is actually sober. If he or she decided to drink, call a sober ride. Remember that walking impaired can also be dangerous, so designate a sober friend to walk home with you. If you are driving, remember that sober driving isn’t the only law that should be followed: Make sure you — and your driver — wear your seat belts.
- Bonus Points for the Designated Drivers
If you’re planning to be a designated driver, know that you’re the night’s MVP. No matter what, do not drink any alcohol. People are relying on you. Encourage other designated drivers on social media by using the hashtag #DesignatedDriver. Your positive influence could help keep other designated drivers on the right track. If someone you know has been drinking and tries to drive, take away the keys and help them get home safely.
- Alternative Activities
- This year’s Super Bowl is drastically different from previous years. For those staying home, consider hosting or attending a virtual Super Bowl watch party. Bonus: No need to worry about drinking and driving! In many communities, alcohol transport is also different. If your community now allows alcoholic drinks for carryout, make sure to transport alcohol in a leak-proof container, leaving stickers and seals in place. No straws should be placed in the containers. Remember that buzzed driving is drunk driving. Ensure you follow Tennessee’s open container laws.
