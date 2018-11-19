People are using an app to record their interactions with law enforcement by voice command.
Voice evidence as come into play in many cases.
"It's paramount. It's probably better than a finger print anymore,” Belle Meade Police Chief Tim Eads said.
Chief Eads says sometimes it comes from their dash cameras or person’s cellphone.
"I've cleared more officer complaints with video than I've found bad activity,” Chief Eads said. "Having what happened exactly and how it happened is important to the police but it's also important to the public."
Now people have found a way to record more quickly and hands free during traffic stops. Using the "shortcut" app you can program your iPhone to start recording when you say “Hey Siri I’m being pulled over".
“If one party consents, you the driver, you can record what's going on around you,” Attorney David Raybin.
Raybin says just remember you're on video too.
“You have to be careful what you're doing you could create evidence against yourself,” Raybin said. “The police could legitimately take your phone as evidence."
Raybin says the app could also come in handy for other incidents on the road.
“If there's like an accident for example or if you have someone chasing you or there's a road rage situation,” Raybin said.
Evidence that could clear up conflicting reports.
“If there was a dispute that could be helpful,” Chief Eads said. ‘There are many reasons to use an app like this legitimately."
If you plan to use the app it’s best to keep your phone out or in a dashboard holder.
If you need to take it out of a purse or glovebox it’s best to wait until the officer approaches and ask for permission.
“Keep your hands on the wheel,” Raybin said. “You don’t want to have misunderstandings if people start grabbing around for their cellphones.”
