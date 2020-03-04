NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Over 500 residents will need to find a new place to live following the condemnation of an apartment block damaged by the Tuesday Tornado.
The Vista apartments in Nashville's Germantown are being condemned due to damage suffered from the tornado that ran through Nashville and Middle Tennessee early Tuesday morning.
The 260-unit four-story complex, built in 2010, suffered catastrophic damage, including multiple major sections of the roof being torn off.
The residents will be walked into the building to collect their belongings, where safe.
