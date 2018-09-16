In the last minutes of the 2018 Tennessee State Fair, some expressed fears they won't see the event at the Fairgrounds again.
The worries come with a Major League Soccer stadium and other big developments slated for the site.
Mayor Briley's administration and the fair board have said they're committed to having a fair at the Fairgrounds. Some fair attendees have said they're concerned about parking and the space for the fair with the changes.
"I'm a storyteller," said Riverboat John Ferguson, speaking between playing Tennessee Waltz at the State Fair. "I don't remember when I started, and I hadn't quit yet. I can't remember what all I've done or where I've done it, but I'm still trying to."
Ferguson travels all over to perform.
"I keep old songs alive," he said. "I keep old memories alive."
He said there's always been something special about his stops at the State Fair.
"I love the people," said Ferguson.
He wants to see them all again next year.
"I hope so for two reasons," Ferguson explained. "One, I'm still alive. Two, that the fair's still alive."
Tennessee State Fair manager Scott Jones said he's working with Mayor Briley's administration and the site design team to make sure the fair's needs are met.
"It's not just our home, it's the Tennessee State Fair's home, and it reaches well beyond myself and my 31 years here," Jones said. "This has been our home since 1906, and the fair's prepared to make sure we do our best effort to make sure the fair stays here."
As for Ferguson, he just doesn't want to see any tradition die.
"I like things to stay like they really are and true," he said. "This is the real deal. These people who live here expect the real deal. These are people just enjoying themselves. They don't care what country you're from, what color you are. They paid to get in here and have a good time. That's what they're doing. If it stays here, I'm here. If it goes somewhere else, I'll be wherever that is. I really do think we ought to stay here."
