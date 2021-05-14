Its a new day in Nashville as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted by the Metro Health Department. Alexandria Adams is live in Hillsboro Village.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Metro Nashville Public Health Department is no longer enforcing the mask mandate.

However, some businesses are still keeping the rule in place. Juanita Lane, who is the general manager at Anzie Blue in Hillsboro Village, said patrons still need to wear their mask at the restaurant.

“It’s been a day by day process for 14 months,” Lane said. “So today we have a brand new reality.“

The health department had previously announced all other COVID-19 pandemic restrictions would be lifted Friday. The health board voted Thursday to end all mandates at 5 a.m. Friday.

Courtney Hansen is visiting Nashville from Orlando. Hansen said going without a mask is going to take some getting used to.

“It makes me feel a little uncomfortable at first but then I really don’t even notice it and it feels normal,” Hansen said.

Lane said they want to ensure both their staff and customers feel safe.

“We are going to make the decision to keep masks on for the safety of our customers and our staff for right now.”

However Anzie Blue is not alone, Rose Pepper Cantina in East Nashville is asking their patrons do the same and wear their mask at the restaurant.

