NASHVILLE (WSMV) - This year's Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th event brought in more people and more money for the city than in previous years.
According to the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp., the event generated $14.2 million in visitor spending compared to $10.8 million last year.
A record 26,259 hotel rooms were sold on July 4 and 343,000 people attended the festivities. The previous attendance record was 284,000 people in 2014.
“This event is designed to be an international and national draw, but we get the greatest satisfaction knowing that so many locals come out to enjoy this free world-class event too,” said Butch Spyridon of Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. “To set records across the board is a phenomenal feat, especially when you consider the holiday fell on a Thursday – just wait until next year when July 4th is on a Saturday!”
It is estimated 270,000 of the 343,000 people were locals.
The rest of the attendees came from states like New York, Illinois, Florida, Texas, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. It is also believed people traveled from Canada, UK, Australia, Ireland, Belgium, France, Italy, Norway, Germany, Guatemala, Poland, Puerto Rico, Scotland, Spain and Thailand for the event.
