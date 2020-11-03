Visitation tonight for girl who died in Meigs County school bus crash

Friends and family will say goodbye to 7-year-old Addicyn Grace Medley who died in a school bus crash in Meigs County last week. 

Addicyn Grace Medley and her school bus driver, Lisa Dillard, died in the crash on Oct. 27

A visitation will be held for Addicyn at Ralph Buckner Funeral Home in Cleveland, TN from 4 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday. A private graveside service will held at a later date. 

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash where a school bus collided with a utility service vehicle at 7751 State Highway 58.

There were 24 kids and one driver on board the bus, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Seven students were sent to the hospital, THP said. 

To sign the Medley family guestbook and to read her full obituary, click here

 

