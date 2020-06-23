BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Visitation for the Brentwood Police officer killed in a crash last week will be held today as the community continues to come together for the fallen officer.
Visitation services for Officer Destin Legieza will be held today from 2 to 8 p.m. at ClearView Baptist Church in Franklin. Legieza died Thursday after a driver crashed into his police car on Franklin Road.
Legieza came from a long family line of law enforcement and was with the Brentwood Police Department for five years. He was described as a beloved member of the department and the Brentwood community.
At a candlelight vigil held for the 30-year-old officer on Friday, Brentwood Police Chief Jeff Hughes said Legieza would be posthumously awarded the Purple Heart Award and Medal of Valor.
A GoFundMe for Legieza's family raised nearly $38,000 in four days.
Masks will be provided and encouraged at today’s service. Those who plan on going during visitation hours can park at ClearView Baptist on Franklin Road or Crosspoint Church of Franklin.
Police say shuttles will be used between the two churches.
Members of the community are also being encouraged to share their memories of Officer Legieza by sending them to the following E-mail: OfficerLegiezaRemembered@Brentwoodtn.gov
Community members can also make monetary donations to Officer Legieza’s family and his wife Heather at any First Horizon Bank branch location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.