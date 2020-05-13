NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – It’s no secret the tourism industry took a massive hit during the COVID-19 crisis.
But as Nashville moves through its phased reopening, the Nashville Convention and Visitor’s Corp is trying to be creative with how it promotes Music City and hopefully gets people to return.
“The very first thing we did was start promoting the concerts that were coming out of here in living rooms. All this great Nashville talent we had to share it,” says Deana Ivey, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of NCVC.
Visit Music City branded those livestreamed shows as Music City Bandwidth and posting about the Songwriter Sessions by the Country Music Hall of Fame. After music, they looked at attractions.
“There’s just some really interesting ideas and it was great for us to promote like the Zoo or Metro Science Center where people aren’t going. The Hermitage, Belle Meade plantation, you can take a tour of the mansion.”
The idea consists of compiling the packages of virtual opportunities, so people will learn a bit more about Nashville and then want to come back and experience it when they can.
Ivey says, “Just trying to put Nashville top of mind and continue to be in front of those potential visitors.”
For people who already live here, it’s been a quiet two months or so. Visit Music City is looking at ways of getting people out of the house and restarting the economy.
“We know that people are ready for a change of scenery. You know they want to feel safe and they want to be close to home but they’re really ready to get out a little bit."
They’re working with hotels and restaurants on “Stay and Dine Deals.”
Ivey says that provides a controlled environment, gets employees back to work, and a discount on a staycation.
“Maybe it’s an opportunity for them to get out in an affordable way, see a little bit of their own city through a visitor’s eyes and just enjoy a night out, maybe a couple nights.”
The deals will only be for Middle Tennessee residents. More details on this are still being worked out as the Visitor’s Corp. just started working with hotels and restaurants on the program this week, but Ivey says it could include discounts on hotel rooms and more.
Visit Music City also put together a cook book of favorite local dishes from Nashville chefs. You can find that list here.
