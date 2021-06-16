NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Parents, if COVID-19 safety still has you hesitant about sending your child to a camp in-person this summer, a virtual camp could be an ideal alternative.
Midstate parent Nikila Atcheson has four girls, ages four to 16. All of them are enrolled in virtual camp with the Nashville Children's Theatre this summer.
“You just see them open up and express themselves, and they're comfortable," Atcheson said.
She says safety was a top factor in choosing an online camp for her kids.
“Being virtual has made it safe for the children, and being able to engage with other students virtually and have that one-on-one contact, almost that feel of being in person,” Atcheson said.
Another option, "Camp TV," is a day-camp experience in your own living room found online here or on your local PBS channel.
"It provides your family, your kids with the same opportunities as a camp but, if you're concerned about COVID, you don't have to worry about the contact with other kids,” said Misty Stewart, education and engagement coordinator for PBS member station WCTE.
From wild adventures to discoveries and challenges, Stewart says they're all safe learning opportunities.
“They are building information, they're building skills, they're building knowledge when they are participating or watching a show,” she said.
Learning — and having fun in a safe environment — where you, the parent, are in control.
While many of the virtual camps are free, some do charge.
Be sure and check out an organization's website because many will offer scholarships, including the Nashville Children's Theatre.
