NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Virtual schooling could see an increase in applications as public schools in Tennessee return to in-person instruction next school year with distance learning no longer offered.
“Every student who is attending school remotely through their zone school will have to return back to in-person learning or be accepted to MNPS Virtual School,” said Kelby Garner, Executive Principal of MNPS Virtual School.
Several school districts including MNPS have started accepting applications for their virtual schools.
Considering next year’s learning options, MNPS Virtual School is now accepting 4th and 5th graders, in addition to 6-12th.
“It’s important to know that students need at least a C average to enroll in virtual school. Our school is asynchronous, so students in 6-12th will be working independently," Garner stated.
Rutherford County launched its pilot Virtual School this year with plans to expand in the coming school year.
“We are expanding into elementary. They are also planning to add some athletics clubs for students. This is truly a standalone school like any other school. The biggest difference is it’s not in-person,” said James Evans, Communications Director Rutherford Co. Schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.